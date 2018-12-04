To corset or not to corset? For 'Colette,' the answer was simple — and emphatic

I remember when we were in London and getting everything pulled together and people were looking at me how “it’s not right” that she’s not wearing a corset. But it was a really great idea. Keira was, from the beginning, very prepared and solid in her vision of Colette — she had a very strong feeling and you can see through the whole film it makes a very big difference to her character not to be bound up by a corset, for everything she means.