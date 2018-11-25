'BlacKkKlansman' editor keeps the story moving with creative cuts

When I read the script and I read that scene, I thought, we’re going to lose a lot of this. This is long, and he’s not really going to be a character in this movie. But I cut the whole speech. And then Spike had shot those portraits of people in another room while the speech was going on. And I don’t know whether it was Spike or me who thought, let’s marry some of these together. And the more things I did, the more Spike liked it. And what John David is doing there as Ron Stallworth is really effective and really fun too. And to some extent, that scene is really about him and about how it’s affecting him, and even to some extent, how it affects the cops outside.