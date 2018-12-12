Mastering old techniques and new technologies to re-create the moon landing for 'First Man'

In "First Man," the door to a real-looking moonscape was opened by an Atlanta location manager, who alerted the British designer to a quarry outside the city. "The locals took away all their machinery," Crowley recalls. "We banked the whole background up to kill the trees and created this site of gray nothingness. Then we sculpted the moon." Dusting the surface with gray-dyed C90 paper bits normally used as fake snow in movies, filmmakers mimicked Apollo 11's Tranquility Base made iconic during the 1969 televised landing. Crowley says, "Our greens department spent two weeks putting in all those little potholes and craters and rocks in the right place. I didn't want anyone in the audience to question it: We've landed on the moon!"