Japanese woodcuts, sci-fi flicks, anime and an eye for detail all go into 'Isle of Dogs'

“Our general approach was to look at it through the lens of the early-mid 1960s and to imagine what the world would look like, 20 years in the future, as seen from that point,” Harrod said. “Some of the Japanese science-fiction films of the 1960s that were directed by Ishirō Honda [known for Godzilla movies] — even though they’re space adventures, sometimes, when you’re on Earth, it still looks kind of like contemporary Japan of that period. People are driving around in Toyota sedans.”