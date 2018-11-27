In the Polish drama ‘Cold War,’ black and white takes on a multilayered meaning

“We had to get five shots in a good light and it was a lot of lighting,” Zal recalls. “Everything was on the dimmers, so after every shot I had to adjust them and we had extras, we have Victor walking and zooming and a dolly shot and cars in the background. All those things that needed to work in this one good shot. I was really, really stressed, but the big part of West Berlin was in post-production and it was a very long process to find the proper one.”