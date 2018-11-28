For 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' director Marielle Heller, it's time for different kinds of stories to be told

I felt like I was Minnie from "Diary," and in many ways I feel that way about Lee too. I connect to both of them not because I see them as somehow hard to love — but because I see them as parts of myself. Lee is an artist struggling to be seen. That's something we can all relate to. With Minnie, nobody's telling her story, nobody's telling our story — how it truly feels to be in our skin. We as a society are afraid of teenage girls; we're afraid of their sexuality. And truthfully, we are like that about women over 50 too. It's important that we tell their story now.