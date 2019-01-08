‘On Her Shoulders’ director spotlights Nobel Prize winner Nadia Murad’s fight for global justice

Not to be controlling, but I like to edit my own films and this one was really difficult; it was harder than the shoot, in fact. Because shooting you just focus and do the best job you possibly can, it’s a different personal space. When I edit, I’m trying hard to open my chest up and feel feelings I experienced with her, so it was a difficult thing. Also, I’m rewatching [Islamic State] videos over and over again, then sobbing, and really trying to understand the severity of the issue and Nadia’s emotions. It was very difficult to try and constantly open up my chest to all these complexities. It was about a yearlong edit.