Step 1: Scout the setting; Step 2: Interview the locals; Step 3: Write 'Leave No Trace'

My first step in taking on this project was to go to Portland [Ore.] with my producing and writing partner, Anne Rosellini, to scout and meet people. The temperate rainforests of this region are lush and magnificent, so I knew that this setting would be visually rich, and that the story would unfold against 50 shades of green. We spoke with forest rangers, local police and social workers. They told us how they would deal with a situation like the one in which Tom and Will are discovered living surreptitiously on city-owned land. I wanted to honor the compassion and dedication of these professionals, instead of presenting them as obstacles in Tom and Will’s path. On the second trip, a tree farmer, some truckers, a pastor, a beekeeper and a corpsman (combat medic) for the Marines all shared their knowledge. Many of the actors who fill these roles in “Leave No Trace” are people who have these life experiences.