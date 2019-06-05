Anthologies like 'Twilight Zone' and 'Black Mirror' may soothe viewers' cancellation angst

"Everyone's had that conversation, 'Oh, you've got to watch this show, it gets really good at Season 2,' " says Charlie Brooker, "Black Mirror" creator (and executive producer with Annabel Jones). "With us, you can just say, 'Watch this one episode.' We were keen from the start to establish different flavors, styles, approaches and genres. You don't have to worry about signing up for another 16-part season of something. It's easier to get a quick fix."