Ramy Youssef and Terry Crews cut loose with pals on taking risks — and fart jokes

Rodriguez: I believe the internet and social media gives the ability for the audience to speak into existence the kind of shows they want to watch. For so long we thought we have to have these broad, universal stories, so everybody can understand this is an American family. This is what it looks like. But some people were like, "That is not the American family I grew up in and that's not what it looks like" and I can't relate to that, oddly enough, universal story. On the contrary, I relate much more to the specific story. Because that actually is what makes me reflect on my own life. That specificity makes it more universal.