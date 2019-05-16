‘Game of Thrones’: Second chances and second lives for key characters

Story arc: She began the series as arguably its least likeable character, pouting her way through the first season and, frankly, helping get her father killed. Her friendship with Tyrion, including their sham marriage, moved her forward. Then she survived horrible trauma at the machinations of Littlefinger and the cruelty of Ramsay Bolton, emerging stronger and smarter than one might have guessed she could become. Now she is the formidable Lady of Winterfell, wise beyond her years, and fiercely loyal to her family and to the North. In some ways, she sees even more clearly than supposed Smartest Man on the Show Tyrion. If she’s left to rule from Winterfell, one has to expect the North to be in good hands. Though there has been, of late, a palpable swelling in the ranks of Team Sansa fandom, and with so many other contenders out of the way now, what happens if the remaining Targaryens take each other out — if Jon and Daenerys turn on each other, which now seems distinctly possible for the first time? Might this onetime whining tween ride her hard road all the way to the Iron Throne?