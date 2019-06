The 2016 SAG Awards red carpet served up a lot more hits than misses this year, with Brie Larson (in Atelier Versace), Alicia Vikander (in Louis Vuitton) and Eva Longoria leading the best-dressed pack. A few of the frocks that were off the mark this time out included Gwendoline Christie and Christina Hendricks (neither of whom looked particularly comfortable in their dresses) and Kristen Wiig.