Sterling K. Brown’s ‘Paradise’ Emmy chances, by the numbers

The Television Academy first embraced Sterling K. Brown nine years ago and has kept him in a loose side hug ever since. Brown’s a contender for lead actor in a drama for his role as a Secret Service agent in “Paradise,” a Hulu thriller that reunites Brown with “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman.

10

Emmy nominations Brown has received across …

6

Different projects, including for narrator (“Lincoln: Divided We Stand”) and character voice-over (“Invincible”).

2

Brown’s first two wins came in back-to-back years — for supporting actor in a limited series in 2016, as prosecutor Christopher Darden in “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” and lead actor in a drama series in 2017 for his performance as Randall in NBC’s big-feelings family saga “This Is Us.”

3 x 2

Brown has received two nominations in a single year three times: 2018, 2020, 2021.

4

The Screen Actors Guild Awards also love Brown, who has won four times from 11 nominations, including ...

2019

Twice in one year as part of both the winning film (“Black Panther”) and TV drama (“This Is Us”) ensembles.

1

Brown received his first Oscar nomination in 2024 for his supporting role as the hedonistic, hurting brother of Jeffrey Wright’s novelist in “American Fiction.”