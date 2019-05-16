‘Grey’s Anatomy’ confronts rape in a bare-knuckled, #MeToo-themed episode

Gail Abarbanel, founder and executive director of the Rape Treatment Center, added, “They did a really good job portraying the impact on victims. The passage near the end … ‘Too often, trauma is discussed as in our head, but the pain’s real, you feel it in our muscles, in our cells, in our hearts, in our heads. And there’s no magic fix, there’s no pill you can take to make it disappear, but we can ask for help. And we can tell our truth whenever we’re ready.’ ”