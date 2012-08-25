Advertisement

Celebrity reactions to Neil Armstrong's death

Aug 25, 2012 | 1:09 PM
Neil Armstrong, whose 'giant leap for mankind' climaxed a monumental achievement in human history as he set foot on the lunar surface in 1969, died Saturday. Obituary: Neil Armstrong, first person to walk on moon, dies at 82 | Photos: Neil Armstrong's life in pictures | Archives: Front page from the moon landing
Advertisement
Advertisement