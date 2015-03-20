Advertisement

Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger

Mar 19, 2015 | 7:10 PM
In 2011, Patrick Schwarzenegger was ranking Miley Cyrus among his "girls for the future." In 2014, he locked lips with her quite publicly at a USC football game, and it was, well, game on. Here's a look at their time together as a couple.
