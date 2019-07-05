Read the notice of dismissal in Kevin Spacey’s civil lawsuit

A man who accused Oscar winner Kevin Spacey of groping him in a Massachusetts bar in 2016 has voluntarily dropped his civil lawsuit against the embattled actor just a week after filing it.
The young man’s attorney, Mitchell Garabedian, declined to comment further on the matter on Friday because of the pending criminal action against Spacey. The actor, one of the many seemingly untouchable men felled by the far-reaching #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, still faces a criminal charge. He pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery in January.
The plaintiff, the son of Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh, alleged the “House of Cards” star got him drunk and sexually assaulted him at the Club Car restaurant, where the then-18-year-old man worked as a busboy, according to the Associated Press.
Spacey’s attorney, Alan Jackson, has previously said the man is lying in the hopes of winning money in a civil case against Spacey.
Here’s the notice of dismissal, which was filed in the Superior Court of Nantucket on Wednesday afternoon.