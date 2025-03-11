Nicolas Cage dismissed in ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit, but assault claims against their son remain

Nicolas Cage’s ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton has dismissed her negligence claims against the actor in her ongoing assault lawsuit against their son.

Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday granted Fulton’s request to dismiss her allegations against the Oscar-winning “Leaving Las Vegas” actor with prejudice, meaning she cannot refile her claims. In her request, filed Friday and reviewed by The Times, Fulton indicates the dismissal pertains to only Cage “and as to no other defendant.”

In February, Fulton sued her ex and their 34-year-old son, Weston Cage, alleging the latter left her with “life threatening injuries” in an assault that occurred in April 2024. Fulton dated Nicolas Cage from 1988 to 1991.

Legal representatives for Fulton and Nicolas Cage did not immediately respond to The Times’ separate requests for comment Tuesday.

In her lawsuit, Fulton said she visited Weston after she received “urgent messages” from his friends about his “deteriorating mental state.” During that visit, Weston attacked her in a parking lot, elevator and lobby near his home, causing severe and life-threatening injuries including a concussion, an eye injury, multiple bruises, neck and throat injuries and PTSD, Fulton alleged.

Fulton accused Nicolas Cage of enabling their son’s behavior by turning a blind eye to his violence and mental health struggles while continuing to support him financially. She also alleged that the actor bought their a son a condo next door to his, bailed him out of jail multiple times and drank alcohol with him despite knowing he struggled with substance use. Fulton sued Weston for assault, battery, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress. She sued Nicolas Cage for two counts of negligence.

Brian Wolf, an attorney for the actor, pushed back at Fulton’s claims in a February statement to The Times: “Mr. Cage does not control Weston’s behavior in any manner and is not responsible for Weston’s alleged assault of his mother.”

Fulton filed her dismissal a day after Weston announced his engagement to girlfriend Jenifer Alexa Canter. She told TMZ in a statement she wants “the best” for her son amid his engagement, but that “my pain and suffering this past year as his mother will never go away.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Fulton has not filed a request to dismiss her allegations against Weston. The actor-musician did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Times staff writer Clara Harter and former Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.