Britain's royal family issues social-media guidelines following attacks on Meghan, Catherine

Britain’s royal family is taking a stand on decorum when it comes to its social-media accounts following numerous cases of online abuse of the family’s young duchesses, Meghan and Catherine.
As tabloid fodder for decades, the royals on Monday set forth guidelines calling for “courtesy, kindness and respect for all other members of our social media communities.”
Breaching the new guidelines could lead to comments being deleted or users being blocked, the family said. More egregious scenarios could involve law enforcement.
Comments, for example, must not “contain spam, be defamatory of any person, deceive others, be obscene, offensive, threatening, abusive, hateful, inflammatory or promote sexually explicit material or violence.”
This applies to the robust accounts of the royal family, Clarence House and Kensington Palace, run by and for the households of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Princes William and Harry, respectively.
The move comes after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, have been repeatedly subjected to personal attacks in the media and abusive comments online, particularly in the wake of Meghan’s marriage to Harry last year.
Comments on the tweet announcing Monday’s move applauded the family, with many fans welcoming the long overdue guidelines.