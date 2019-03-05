At True/False Film Festival, documentaries play to a real audience in a real town

I have been trying to get to True/False for a long time. I graduated from the University of Missouri years before the festival began and my son is part of the journalism school’s new documentary program. I own my Tiger pride, but it is still shocking to me that so many film critics of my acquaintance actually know that Shakespeare’s is a pizza place. When I was at Mizzou, the closest I got to an art film was when “Chariots of Fire” finally made its way to a now-defunct downtown cinema.