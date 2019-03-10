L.A. movie openings, March 15: Keira Knightley in ‘The Aftermath’ and more

March 15
The Aftermath
Romantic tension builds between a British officer’s wife and a German widower in post-WWII Hamburg. With Keira Knightley, Jason Clarke, Alexander Skarsgård. Written by Joe Shrapnel, Anna Waterhouse; based on a novel by Rhidian Brook. Directed by James Kent. (1:48) R.
Ash Is the Purest White
Decade-spanning romantic drama set in modern-day China’s criminal underworld. With Tao Zhao, Fan Liao. Written and directed by Zhangke Jia. In Mandarin with English subtitles. (2:17) NR.
Babylon
Restoration of director Franco Rosso’s 1980 drama about the lives of working-class black musicians in Britain. With Brinsley Forde, Trevor Laird. Written by Rosso, Martin Stellman. (1:35)
Captive State
The residents of a Chicago neighborhood carry on after a decade of occupation by extraterrestrial forces. With John Goodman, Machine Gun Kelly, KiKi Layne, D.B. Sweeney, Vera Farmiga. Written by Erica Beeney, Rupert Wyatt. Directed by Wyatt. (1:49) PG-13.
Chimera Strain
A disturbed scientist goes to questionable lengths to safe the lives of his genetically damaged children. With Henry Ian Cusick, Erika Ervin, Kathleen Quinlan. Written and directed by Maurice Haeems. (1:20) R.
Combat Obscura
Former Marine videographer Miles Lagoze’s documentary follows U.S. troops on the ground in Afghanistan. (1:10) NR.
#Female Pleasure
Documentary examines the repression of women’s sexuality in cultures around the world. In English, German, Japanese with English subtitles. Directed by Barbara Miller. (1:37) NR.
Finding Steve McQueen
Thieves try to steal a fortune in illegal contributions to President Richard M. Nixon’s reelection campaign. With Travis Fimmel, Forest Whitaker, William Fichtner, Lily Rabe, Rachael Taylor. Written by Ken Hixon, Keith Sharon. Directed by Mark Steven Johnson. (1:31) R.
Five Feet Apart
Two teens with life-threatening illnesses begin a romance. With Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse, Paraminder Nagra, Claire Forlani. Written by Mikki Daughtry, Tobias Iaconis. Directed by Justin Baldoni. (1:56) PG-13.
For Love or Money
A British man toys with his fiancee after learning she’s only after his fortune. With Robert Kazinsky, Samantha Barks, Ed Speleers, Rachel Hurd-Wood. Written by Mark Murphy, Sabrina Lepage. Directed by Murphy. (1:35) NR.
The Highwaymen
Two retired lawmen set out to stop Depression-era bandits Bonnie and Clyde. With Kevin Costner, Woody Harrelson, Emily Brobst, Edward Bossert, Kim Dickens, Kathy Bates, John Carroll Lynch, W. Earl Brown. Written by John Fusco. Directed by John Lee Hancock. (2:12) R.
The Hummingbird Project
Two high-frequency traders compete against their former boss in a multi-million-dollar fiber-optic cable deal. With Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård, Salma Hayek, Michael Mando, Sarah Goldberg. Written and directed by Kim Nguyen. (1:50) R.
Iceman
The leader of Neolithic tribe in prehistoric Europe seeks vengeance for a massacre. With Jurgen Vogel, Susanne Wuest. Written and directed by Felix Randau. In German with English subtitles. (1:36) NR.
Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
Documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney charts the rise and fall of the multi-billion-dollar tech company Theranos and its founder, Elizabeth Holmes. (1:59) NR.
The Mustang
A violent convict participates in a rehabilitation program that involves training wild mustangs. With Matthias Schoenaerts, Connie Britton, Bruce Dern, Gideon Adlon. Written by Mona Fastvold, Brock Norman Brock, Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre. Directed by de Clermont-Tonnerre. (1:36) R.
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
The teen sleuth investigates strange occurrences in a small-town mansion. With Sophia Lillis, Laura Wiggins, Sam Trammell. Written by Nina Fiore, John Herrera; based on the novel by Mildred Wirt Benson. Directed by Katt Shea. (1:19) PG.
Never Grow Old
An undertaker and family man plies his trade in a violent frontier-era town. With Emile Hirsch, Déborah François, John Cusack. Written and directed by Ivan Kavanagh. (1:40) R.
Off Season
A young woman finds horror while working on a farm on Martha’s Vineyard. With Jessica Cadden Osborne, Chance Kelly, Sosie Bacon. Written by Erik Lieblein. Directed by Robert Cole. (1:26) NR.
Out of Blue
A female detective’s probe into the murder of an astrophysicist raises cosmic questions. With Patricia Clarkson, Jacki Weaver, James Caan, Toby Jones, Mamie Gummer. Written and directed by Carol Morely; based on a novel by Martin Amis. (1:49) NR.
Sorry Angel
A 30-something writer from Paris falls in love with a younger man. With Vincent Lacoste, Pierre Deladonchamps. Written and directed by Christophe Honoré. In French with English subtitles. (2:12) NR.
Styx
A female doctor on a solo sailing trip encounters a large group of refugees adrift in the Atlantic. With Susanne Wolff, Gedion Oduor Wekesa. Written by Wolfgang Fischer, Ika Künzel. Directed by Fischer. In English and German with English subtitles. (1:34) NR.
Superpower Dogs
Documentary salutes canines trained in disaster response, search-and-rescue, etc. Narrated by Chris Evans. Written and directed by Daniel Ferguson. (0:45) G.
Wonder Park
A young girl envisions a magical amusement park in this computer-animated tale. With the voices of Brianna Denski, Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver, Mila Kunis, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong. Written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec; story by Appelbaum, Nemec, Robert Gordon. (1:25) PG.
Yardie
Idris Elba directs this drama about a Jamaican man in 1980s Britain seeking revenge for his older brother’s murder years earlier in Kingston. With Ami Ameen, Shantol Jackson, Stephen Graham. Written by Brock Norman Brock, Martin Stellman; based on a novel by Victor Headley. (1:41) NR.