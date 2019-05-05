L.A. movie openings, May 8, 10: ‘The Hustle,’ ‘Poms’ and more

The son of a missing detective teams with the titular sleuth to find his father in this mix of live action and animation. With the voice of Ryan Reynolds plus Justice Smith, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy. Written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Rob Letterman, Derek Connolly; story by Hernandez, Samit, Nicole Perlman; based on “Pokémon” created by Satoshi Tajiri, Ken Sugimori, Junichi Masuda, Atsuko Nishida, Tomokazu Ohara, Haruka Utsui. Directed by Rob Letterman. (1:44) PG.