They found the music of ‘Sinners’ together — just as they have from the beginning

“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler’s newest film, supposes that music has the power to conjure spirits past, present and evil.

It’s a compelling hook, one that leads the story’s heroes, including Michael B. Jordan (playing twins), Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo and revelatory newcomer Miles Caton, into conflict with bloodsucking creatures of the night but also on a time-tripping tour of American musical history. This is a movie that features legendary bluesman Buddy Guy and, on the soundtrack, banjo evangelist Rhiannon Giddens and Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich. It’s a movie where music sizzles and wails out of every pore.

In one knockout set piece, Caton — baby-faced but with the time-stained voice of a 60-year-old railroad man — sings a new blues song (“I Lied to You”) at the film’s central juke joint. Positioned behind a gigantic Imax camera (Coogler literally had his hands on the operator’s hips), the director rips a time portal open and whirls through the crowded room where, suddenly, ancient African drummers and dancers share the floor with 1930s plantation workers, a rock guitarist, modern twerkers and DJs alike. The camera, airborne, rushes up through the roof, which bursts into flames.

“We actually lit the s— on fire, bro,” says Coogler, 38, proudly. His cast and crew gathered at the end of principal photography to watch the central building set ablaze for the shot. “It was almost, like, ritualistic.”

Michael B. Jordan in the movie “Sinners.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

In theaters Friday, “Sinners” is the latest lovechild between the writer-director and his longtime music man, Ludwig Göransson, the Oscar-winning composer who previously fused the nostalgic brass heroism of “Rocky” to modern hip-hop in “Creed” and who adapted traditional West African idioms to Marvel-sized blockbuster dimensions in Coogler’s “Black Panther” films. “Sinners” is a culmination of their unique creative partnership, a deeply personal celebration of their shared love of music and of each others’ families.

“Everybody had this sense of urgency,” says Coogler via Zoom from New York, “where we all knew that this might be the last time in our lives where we could make something like this, that requires this much of ourselves.”

The ex-footballer likened it to returning a kickoff and taking advantage of a fleeting hole in the defense. “I felt like that every day on this movie, like there might not ever be a time when Ludwig can just move to another town and uproot his whole family.”

Göransson, 40, is on the Zoom call too, albeit in a different box onscreen. He’s busy finishing up the “Sinners” soundtrack album at Electric Lady Studios. And even though Göransson is a white Swede with Samson locks and Coogler hails from Oakland and has cornrows, they talk with the easy fraternity of two guys who bonded over a mutual love of hip-hop at a pool table in USC’s student housing. Göransson has scored every Coogler picture since his 2009 student film “Locks,” and he never merely varnishes them with music in postproduction — he is truly Coogler’s co-author.

“I grew up with [my dad] always listening to those guitar heroes, having those records at home,” says composer Ludwig Göransson, inculcated with an appreciation of the blues from an early age. (The Tyler Twins / For The Times)

He also is a partner in Coogler’s new production company, Proximity Media. And despite his background — growing up in Linköping, Sweden, in the 1980s — Göransson was practically baptized in American blues music. His father worshipped guitarists from the Delta and even wanted to name his son after the Mississippian Albert King but was outvoted by his wife, who named him after Beethoven.

“I grew up with [my dad] always listening to those guitar heroes, having those records at home,” says Göransson. “He filmed those concerts from the ’70s that he wanted me to watch, with Albert King playing guitar and smoking a pipe onstage in rainy Stockholm.”

Göransson absorbed his dad’s passions and mutated them into a personal obsession with Metallica, an electric descendant of the blues, in the process becoming a guitar player proficient in everything from thrash metal to jazz.

For “Sinners,” Coogler, per usual, started sending Göransson drafts of his ambitious script about two brothers (Jordan, seamlessly doubled) who open a juke joint in 1930s Mississippi and accidentally attract a trio of vampires. The story was first sparked by his uncle James, a blues-loving man from Mississippi who died when Coogler was in post on “Creed.” Listening to the blues became a way of “conjuring” his uncle, the director says.

After he made “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Coogler was washing dishes one night and listening to “Wang Dang Doodle,” a 1960 blues song about a crazy all-night party with a colorful cast of characters, and lightning struck. Fueled by a lifetime love of horror, the filmmaker developed a plot that resurrected the life force of the early blues scene and merged it with the intriguing possibilities inherent in a vampire’s eternal lifespan.

He was excited that the guitar-shredding Göransson (who has played onstage at Coachella) could finally write a guitar score, and the director even took up the instrument himself while writing his script, receiving riff lessons from his friend.

In their unique collaboration, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson played music together during much of the prep for “Sinners.” (Serena Göransson)

“If you’ve got the right type environment with the right type of people, you feel immortal,” says Coogler, awed by Göransson’s chops. “I’ve seen Ludwig on guitar, I’ve seen him shred, and I’m like: I don’t know that person.”

There was obviously going to be much source music in the film: blues tunes, Irish folk songs, church music, all of it performed onscreen. It seemed a fairly straightforward task, at first.

They asked Serena Göransson — Ludwig’s wife and a studio violinist whose playing had a starring role in his score for “Oppenheimer” — to produce all of the songs. She took one read of the script and had some direct advice.

“She was like, there’s no way you do this and just go down to New Orleans on weekends,” recalls the composer. “So, yeah, we rented a house, and it turned out that we stayed for three months, and the scope of the project was way bigger than I thought it was going to be.”

“If you’ve got the right type environment with the right type of people, you feel immortal,” says Coogler, who brought together a dream team for “Sinners.” (The Tyler Twins / For The Times)

The Göranssons set up camp in the heat of a Louisiana summer with their two young children last year. Serena, a classically trained performer who “was taught that all music came from Bach,” says on a separate Zoom call from New York that she recognized that this uniquely southern Black music had to be handled with care and expert consultation.

“I feel like a steward of this project,” she says, “especially with the music. I just feel like it has a life of its own and the right artists are coming in to collaborate with us at the right time.”

They interviewed blues legends and ethnomusicologists, as well as the top singer of traditional Sean-nós vocal music in Ireland. Ludwig Göransson even got to take his father on the blues trail in Memphis as part of a research trip. He co-wrote original songs with Brittany Howard, onetime lead singer of the Alabama Shakes, and Raphael Saadiq, the R&B maestro from Oakland, which became key moments in the plot. He gave Lindo — who plays a scene-stealing old soak nicknamed Delta Slim — piano lessons.

The Göranssons rented a studio (converted from a church) in New Orleans and worked tirelessly with the supporting cast — Jack O’Connell, Lola Kirke and Peter Dreimanis as folk-singing vampires, Jayme Lawson as a seductive torch songstress — rehearsing their numbers again and again to the point where, as Serena Göransson says, “you could have woken them up in the middle of the night and they knew these songs like the back of their hands.”

After writing multiple songs and helping with the shoot (including the complex musical choreography of that space-time-shattering set piece), Göransson was now faced with the daunting task of writing a score. Weaving around the many period-rich diegetic songs, he took a 1932 Dobro resonator guitar — the same one that Caton’s character, Sammy, plays in the film — and channeled his father’s blues-loving DNA. Joined by a lyrical harmonica and Caton’s vocals, it’s music that almost lets the audience smell the cotton fields and country roads and smoke-filled hoodoo huts.

Peter Dreimanis, left, Jack O’Connell, Hailee Steinfeld and Lola Kirke in the movie “Sinners.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Advertisement

Reflecting the historical continuum explored in the story, he then plugged into his Metallica love and wrote gleefully fun, neon power chords for Remmick (O’Connell) and his fanged companions, with drums authentically supplied by Ulrich. The score also cleverly exploits the pipe organ’s dual connotations with religion (Sammy is the son of a pastor) and gothic horror. When the blood really starts hitting the fan, Göransson asked his wife and a string orchestra to help escalate the drama, and he had violins bend notes just like his slide guitar.

“When I hear that last section,” Coogler says, “that’s the one where I’m just like: This is really good, but I don’t know if anybody outside of like me and maybe [my wife] Zinzi know how good this is.”

“I’m Ludwig’s biggest fan who’s, like, not married to him,” Coogler adds, his face beaming while Göransson blushes. The director, whose kids also hung out on set, has known Ludwig and Serena since they met cute at a scoring session in 2008; he officiated their wedding 10 years later. “I love this score because I think it’s infused with his love for music, his love for his dad, his love for his wife, his love for his kids. I can literally feel it in the music.”

The final scene in the film, technically a post-credits scene, was actually the first one shot chronologically. Coogler wanted to show a more recent link to the story’s century-old events, and he really wanted his uncle’s favorite blues musician, Buddy Guy, to be involved. But he quickly learned that Guy, now in his late 80s, hadn’t been to a theater since the “fish movie,” a.k.a. “Jaws,” and he despaired of his chances.

Still, he arranged to go see Guy play in Chicago.

“I get to the show,” says Coogler, “and his whole family is in the backstage room — his grandkids. And they’re like, ‘Oh, cool, we’re going to bring you to see our grandpa.’ And me and Zinzi go in there and sit down, and he’s like, ‘Yo, man.’”

“I’m not a movie guy,” the bluesman said, in Coogler’s retelling of this momentous meeting, “but my kids love your movies and they tell me that I gotta meet with you. So I’m here — whatever you need. You want me to sing? I’ll sing. You want me to act? I’m on for the work. But I got you.”

“I pitched him what the movie was,” Coogler continues, “and he told me his life story about being a sharecropper as a kid and going up to Chicago and trying to learn how to play. I broke down crying, because everything I had just written in the script, this dude lived.”

“Outside of the supernatural stuff,” Coogler clarifies.

