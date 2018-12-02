L.A. movie openings, Dec. 2-9: 'Mary Queen of Scots' and more

Dec. 6
Clara’s Ghost
A supernatural force provides solace to a young Connecticut woman. With Abby Elliott, Chris Elliott, Haley Joel Osment. Written and directed by Bridey Elliott. (1:20) NR
The Mercy
In 1968, an Englishman sets out to become the first person to sail solo around the world without stopping. With Colin Firth, Rachel Weisz, David Thewlis, Mark Gatiss. Written by Scott Z. Burns. Directed by James Marsh. (1:52) NR
Dec. 7
All the Devil’s Men
Military operatives fighting terrorism embark on a manhunt in London. With Milo Gibson, William Fichtner, Sylvia Hoeks. Written and directed by Matthew Hope. (1:40) R
The Appearance
The church sends an inquisitor to investigate a series of terrifying murders at a medieval monastery. With Jake Stormoen, Kristian Nairn. Written and directed by Kurt Knight. (1:51) NR
Asher
An ex-Mossad agent living in Brooklyn must change his ways when he unexpectedly finds love. With Ron Perlman, Famke Janssen, Richard Dreyfus, Peter Facinelli, Jacqueline Bisset. Written by Jay Zaretsky. Directed by Michael Caton-Jones. (1:57) R
Back Roads
A young man cares for his younger siblings and becomes involved with an older woman after his mother kills his abusive father. With Alex Pettyfer, Jennifer Morrison, Robert Patrick, Juliette Lewis. Written by Tawni O’Dell, Adrian Lyne; based on a novel by O’Dell. Directed by Pettyfer. (1:41) NR
Ben Is Back
Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges star in writer-director Peter Hedges’ story of the Christmastime homecoming of a young man with substance abuse issues. With Courtney B. Vance. (1:43) R
Bernie the Dolphin
A 9-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother attempt to reunite a finned friend with his family. With Kevin Sorbo, Patrick Muldoon. Written by Terri Emerson, Marty Poole. Directed by Kirk Harris. (1:28) G
Divide and Conquer: The Roger Ailes Story
Documentary on the late Republican strategist and Fox News chairman. Directed by Alexis Bloom. (1:47) NR
The Bostonians
Restored version of the 1984 Merchant-Ivory romantic drama set in post-Civil War Boston. With Christopher Reeve, Vanessa Redgrave, Jessica Tandy, Linda Hunt, Wallace Shawn. Written by Ruth Prawer Jhabvala; based on the Henry James novel. Directed by James Ivory. (2:02) NR
Dumplin’
The plus-size teen daughter of a former beauty queen rattles their Texas town by entering the pageant her mother once won. With Jennifer Aniston, Danielle Macdonald, Dove Cameron, Harold Perrineau. Written by Kristin Hahn; based on the novel by Julie Murphy. Directed by Anne Fletcher. (1:50) PG-13
Elephants
A couple rekindle their relationship after three years apart. With Luca Malacrino, Lauren Kelly. Written and directed by Alexander Hanno. (1:31) NR
Frank & Ava
Drama about the stormy affair between singer Frank Sinatra and actress Ava Gardner. With Rico Simonini, Emily Elicia Lowe, Eric Roberts, Harry Dean Stanton, Lukas Haas. Written by Willard Manus, Simonini. Directed by Michael Oblowitz. (1:50) NR
Hospitality
Trouble finds a woman with a dark past who now runs a small-town bed-and-breakfast. With Emmanuelle Chriqui, Sam Trammell, Jim Beaver. Written and directed by Nick Chakwin, David Guglielmo. (1:20) NR
The Marriage
Soon-to-wed couple faces obstacles in this drama from Kosovo. Written by Blerta Zeqiri, Kreshnik Keka Berisha. Directed by Zeqiri. In Albanian with English subtitles. (1:37) NR
Mary Queen of Scots
The young regent challenges rival Elizabeth I for the English throne. With Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Gemma Chan, Ian Hart, Adrian Lester, James McArdle, David Tennant, Guy Pearce. Written by Beau Willimon; based on a book by John Guy. Directed by Josie Rourke. (2:42) R
Mountain Rest
An aging actress tries to reconcile with her estranged daughter and granddaughter. With Natalia Dyer, Frances Conroy. Written and directed by Alex O Eaton. (1:32) NR
The Party’s Just Beginning
The suicide of a friend forces a Scottish woman to confront her own demons. Written and directed by and starring Karen Gillan. With Lee Pace. (1:31) NR
Return to Seattle
A grieving young man rediscovers the natural beauty of Washington state through a romance. Written and directed by and starring Brock Mullins. (1:28) NR
Schindler’s List
Digitally restored version of director Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning 1993 epic about the German factory owner who saved more than 1,100 Jews during World War II. With Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes, Embeth Davidtz. Written by Steven Zaillian; based on the novel by Thomas Keneally. (3:15) R
Spitak
A man searches for his family in the aftermath of the earthquake that leveled the Armenian city in 1988. Written by Marina Sochinskaya. Directed by Aleksandr Kott. In Armenian with English subtitles. (1:38) NR
Swimming With Men
A group of middle-age men becomes an unlikely synchronized aquatic team. With Rob Brydon, Rupert Graves, Jane Horrocks, Charlotte Riley. Written by Aschlin Ditta. Directed by Oliver Parker. (1:36) NR
The Rainbow Experiment
A high school student is seriously injured by a science experiment. With Christian Coulson, Kevin Kane. Written and directed by Christina Kallas. (1:29) NR
Vox Lux
A pop star, whose rise to fame paralleled the country’s loss of innocence, mounts a comeback. With Natalie Portman, Jude Law. Written and directed by Brady Corbet. (1:50) R
Write When You Get Work
Ex-lovers reconnect in this rom-com/crime drama set at a tony Manhattan private school. With Rachel Keller, Finn Wittrock, Emily Mortimer, Scott Cohen, Jessica Hecht. Written and directed Stacy Cochran. (1:39) NR