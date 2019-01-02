IMDb file: Vanessa Redgrave reflects on a film career that includes blockbusters and period pieces

“I treasure the days I spent with [director] Fred [Zinnemann], both before and during and after we made this film. I could write or speak for a long, long time about Fred as a director and as a man. I will tell you about his words to me and Jane Fonda the evening before we shot our scene in the cafe. The scene was not a long one and it was very, very well written by Alvin Sargent. Fred told both Jane and me to make as many cuts in our individual texts as we could. The next morning, we gave Fred our cuts, which the script supervisor made notes of. As far as I remember, Fred accepted both Jane's and my cuts. Then we filmed the scene — very little discussion. In his final edit with Walter Murch, Fred cut the scene to something like the barest minimum. All this was — and still is — for me, a master class in filmmaking.”