Box office: 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' and 'Creed II' lead record-breaking Thanksgiving weekend

The sequel to 2012's "Wreck-It Ralph," which opened with $49 million before earning $471 million worldwide, "Ralph Breaks The Internet" sees arcade game characters Wreck-It Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) traveling through cyberspace in a send-up of internet culture and Disney's own franchises. It went over well with audiences and critics, with an A- rating on CinemaScore and an 86% "fresh" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.