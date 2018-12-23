‘Aquaman’ blows ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ out of the water at weekend box office

In first place, Warner Bros.' "Aquaman" opened with $67.4 million at the box office for a cumulative $72.1 million, which includes tickets sold in special opening and preview events, and $410.7 million worldwide, according to figures from measurement firm Comscore.
At No. 2, Disney’s "Mary Poppins Returns" earned $22.2 million in its opening weekend and $31 million since its debut on Wednesday.
Paramount's "Bumblebee" debuted in third place with $21 million.
In fourth place, Sony's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" added $16.7 million in its second weekend, a 53% drop, for a cumulative $64.8 million.
Rounding out the top five, Warner Bros.' "The Mule," also in its second weekend, added $9.3 million for a cumulative $35 million.
Also new this week, STX Entertainment's "Second Act" landed at No. 7 with $6.5 million.
In ninth place, Universal's "Welcome to Marwen" opened with $2.3 million.
On Tuesday, Sony and Columbia Pictures open the comedy "Holmes and Watson" and Annapurna Pictures debuts the drama "Vice." Annapurna releases the crime thriller "Destroyer" and Focus Features premieres the drama "On the Basis of Sex" in limited release.