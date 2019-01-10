Review: Low-budget horror film ‘Alone in the Dead of Night’ scrapes by on moxie

Like a lot of low-budget horror, writer-director Matty Castano’s “Alone in the Dead of Night” is more a case study in shrewd resource-management than it is a movie. The meager plot (co-written by spouse Kristine Castano, who also worked on the impressive makeup effects) strains for relevance; but Tammie Bergholdt is very good as a single woman tormented by her own fears, and the Castanos show a knack for maximizing the minimal.