Review: Improvised indie ‘For Now’ meanders up California coast

How much one enjoys “For Now” is directly proportional to how much one likes its quartet of self-absorbed twentysomethings on a road trip up California’s Highway 101. Co-directors and real-life couple Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes star as versions of themselves in this improvised indie. Their couch-crashing friend Katherine (cowriter Katherine Du Bois) and Hannah’s brother Connor (Connor Barlow) join them on the journey, and soon, their relaxing stay at a cabin is disrupted by turmoil among the group.