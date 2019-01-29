Review Conspiracy theories fail to engage in ‘The Gandhi Murder’

Set in the fraught aftermath of India’s independence from Britain and the partition of British India into India and Pakistan, the film follows the conflicted — and failed — efforts of three disparate Indian police officers (Stephen Lang, Luke Pasqualino and the late Om Puri) to act upon intel suggesting that Hindu militants were planning to kill Gandhi (Jesus Sans), a committed Hindu, for his tolerance of Muslims. There’s plenty here that could have built to a super-tense climax — but that doesn’t quite happen.