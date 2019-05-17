Reviews for ‘Maria,’ ‘The Meanest Man in Texas’ and more

The script from Bob Sáenz is contemptuous of teens, their parents and the audience, but there’s little actual humor here. Jay Lowi proves to be a largely competent director on the technical side, but Sáenz’s idea is entertaining only in concept, not in execution. “Extracurricular Activities” tries to give its characters an undeserved happy ending, but the only thing happy about it for the audience is that it’s over.