Review: ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ has too much human drama, too little kaiju action

Directed by Michael Dougherty and written by Dougherty, Zach Shields and Max Borenstein, the film introduces us to a family who lost a son in the previous calamity and has since splintered along ideological lines. Mark (Kyle Chandler) has a “nuke ’em all” approach, while his estranged wife, Emma (Vera Farmiga), wants to use an audio wave device called Orca to control the Titans (as they are called). Their daughter, Maddie (Millie Bobby Brown), is caught in the middle. Emma might preach coexistence and compassion, but no one realizes how extreme her beliefs have become until she teams with an eco-terrorist (Charles Dance) to restore “natural balance” to the earth via monster rampage.