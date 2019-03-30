Crazy internet theories about ‘Us’: The L.A. Times debates

SONAIYA KELLEY I just don’t think the timeline makes sense. How would Pluto and Jason swap places? While they are back at their vacation home every year, this must be the first year Adelaide (really her tethered doppelganger) returns to the boardwalk, or many of the foundations of the film fall apart. I think Jason, though he struggles to focus, is way too articulate and curious to have formerly been tethered. I think Jason finally managed to catch on after he was kidnapped by Red (really Adelaide). He must have overheard her conversation with his mother during their struggle and noticed something amiss. I think Jason is the youngest so his imagination is still relatively unspoiled. He learned in the closet that Pluto’s movements mimic his; the scene with the car fire was likely just quick thinking.