Review: ‘All These Small Moments’ and not much more

There are pangs of poignancy in “All These Small Moments”: a poem scrawled on a postcard handed to a crush at the farmers market, a library confession about an attempted assault, the ebb and flow of tension and forgiveness that flow throughout the family home. But the characters make such unrealistic, outlandish choices at almost every turn that it’s hard to buy into their journeys. The pace is so measured as to be stultifying, and at the end of the film, you have to wonder where all of this is going, and ultimately, what is it for?