Review: Dhanush stars in agreeable ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir’

According to Merriam-Webster, “fakir” can mean Hindu ascetic or wonder-worker — or con man. The protagonist of “Fakir,” appropriately, perpetrates a fake-mystic act on the streets of Mumbai while his friends pick the audience’s pockets. Young Aja (Tamil film star Dhanush) grows up to seek the father he never knew in France, encounters a beautiful American (Erin Moriarty) and is thrown into a convoluted multicountry quest to get back to her.