Review: Meditative Lebanese drama 'Martyr' bathes in the grace of grief and loss

Boldly homoerotic in its water-and-body-conscious imagery, “Martyr” is more of a formal, physical performance about grief and loss than a deep-dive into the inner lives of its handful of stricken characters. It leaves one with the sense that Khaled wishes to reclaim a headline-tainted religious status from the acts of violent men and bestow that mournful grace to people in an everyday struggle with sensitivity and hopelessness.