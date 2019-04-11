Review: Max Minghella’s ‘Teen Spirit’ trades its pop heart for shallow glitz

Violet enlists Vlad to help her navigate auditions for a televised singing competition, and the mix of stardom-seeking saga and unlikely-duo drama provides plenty of spark: Fanning and Burić nail the chemistry of outcasts awakened, driven by redemption, but also attuned to the volatility of blending the talent and ego needed to make it. And though the many aggressively stylish montages threaten to leech true emotion from Violet’s performances, Fanning still sells that in-the-zone edge true believers feel when the mike is theirs.