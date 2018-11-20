Review: Syrian filmmaker drills into family, religion and war in documentary 'Of Fathers and Sons'

The nuances in Derki’s portraits are what deepen the elements that could easily have been a distancing turnoff. Abu Osama’s spirits regarding perpetual war in a fractured country are a fragile thing — you don’t entirely believe him when he sighs how it’s going to take time to win, that he can’t lose hope — but his joy is clearly his kids, even as his chosen life strives to rip them from their childhood. He’s even less convincing when he affirms that Al Nusra won’t send them to battle too early. A life in jihad has a way of altering those certainties, though, as circumstances dictate halfway through the film.