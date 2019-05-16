Review: ‘Quartet’ retains its elegant, honest sordidness 38 years later

After the Heidlers persuade Marya to move into their spare bedroom, H.J. persists in starting a sexual, controlling relationship with their vulnerable guest, while Lois unsettlingly abides in what increasingly appears to be their latest stab at staving off social malaise via sadomasochistic couples’ therapy. Even after Marya catches on to what these bored vampires are up to — a situation believed to have been autobiographically based on Rhys’ own fraught affair as a young, down-and-out writer with married author-mentor Ford Madox Ford — she’s hardly equipped to deal with her own feelings for both her husband and H.J., nor the ramifications of her tryst when Stefan re-enters the picture. Then there’s the small problem of what H.J.’s penchant for waifs in “little girl frocks” led to the last time he indulged and discarded: his conquest’s most unpleasant suicide.