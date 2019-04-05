‘Native Son’ screenwriter Suzan-Lori Parks on adapting Richard Wright's novel for 2019

I didn't study them, so they're not at the forefront of my mind. I'm not a scholar of cinema. But I think they both included the murder of Bessie. I think they followed the novel more closely. I don't think they dared to attempt a friendship between Big and Mary, which we dared to do in this, what people a few years ago might call, this 'post-racial society.' The idea that Big, Mary, Jan and Bessie might all become friends, we dared to see how that played out. I think they included the trial, which is at the end of the book. We chose not to. We really wanted to spend our time with Big and Mary and their developing friendship so we spent our time on the front end not on the back end.