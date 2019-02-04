‘Toy Story 4’ teaser marks the end of the ride for Woody and Buzz Lightyear

Perhaps the most exciting moment post-halftime came when Randy Newman's well-worn "You've Got A Friend In Me" played briefly over Walt Disney Studios and Pixar title slides, signaling a "Toy Story" teaser even before we got to glimpse the characters.
The trailer transitions to an introductory shot of an amusement park that is almost crisp enough to be mistaken for live-action. "Wow, this place is amazing!" says Woody the Cowboy (Tom Hanks) to Little Bo Peep (Annie Potts), admiring the view.
"Wasn't Buzz gonna meet us here?" she asks.
"He must be held up somewhere," he replies.
Ominous music plays as Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) is revealed to be strapped to the prize wall of one of the park's water gun games.
"Ay, up here, Astro Boy," says a yellow stuffed duck, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key.
"If you think you can take our top prize spot, you're wrong," says a blue stuffed bunny, voiced by Key's comedic partner Jordan Peele.
"Dead wrong!" the duck chimes in.
Buzz looks down and rolls his eyes. "Help me get out of here," he admonishes.
"Oh, I'll help you," says the duck. "With my foot!" He brings it down across Buzz's face. "Blaow! Yeah, how you like that, cheater? To Infinity and … my foot! Boom!" he strikes him again.
"Ha ha ha," his companion cheers from the sideline.
"In the vacuum of space, they cannot hear you … scream!"
The duck's eyes widen as his foot is caught in Buzz's space helmet and the teaser cuts to movie’s logo.
"Toy Story 4" hits theaters on June 21.