California Sounds: New music from Amon Tobin, Chelsea Wolfe and Salaam Remi & Terrace Martin

Wolfe, who came up in Sacramento and is signed to the L.A.-based imprint Sargent House, wanders a desolate, genre-fluid land where goth, metal, folk and post-rock mingle. Along with her longtime collaborator Ben Chisolm — the band is called Chelsea Wolfe too — the artist in the song’s opening minute sets her sturdy, menacing voice within softened acoustic guitar strums. The instrumentation builds across the next four minutes as Wolfe sings of being “afraid to live and afraid to die.”