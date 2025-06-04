Jessie J will have surgery for early breast cancer. ‘I’m highlighting the word “early”’

Jessie J has breast cancer, the singer revealed Tuesday via social media. She will have surgery soon.

Singer Jessie J has breast cancer. Early breast cancer, mind you, and she’s taking care of it as soon as possible.

“I’m highlighting the word ‘early,’” she said Tuesday via video on Instagram. “Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on the word early.’”

The “Bang Bang” artist also joked that it was “a very dramatic way to get a boob job.”

The pop star and coach on the Australian version of “The Voice” has been undergoing tests in private, she said. In a little less than two weeks, after a radio station-sponsored music mini-festival at Wembley Stadium in London, she will undergo surgery.

Advertisement

“I just want to [exhale] and just let you guys know, it wasn’t something I’d planned, but yeah, I’m getting to keep my nipples,” she said. “That’s good. It’s a weird topic and a weird situation and I know that the press are gonna say crazy stuff.”

It was the expected media attention that held up her announcement for a bit, she said, because she had been going “back and forth” about whether to reveal her situation, knowing that celebrity outlets were likely to turn “early” into something much more ominous.

She also said she was “not processing it” because she was working so hard.

“To get diagnosed with this as I’m putting out a song called ‘No Secrets,’ right before a song called ‘Living My Best Life’ — which was all pre-planned before I found out about this — I mean you can’t make it up,” the 37-year-old marveled.

Advertisement

That said, Jessie J is a “sharer,” she explained, and an “open book.” Maybe a little too open?

“I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive t—,” she said on camera, “and more music.”

But her own Instagram caption countered that salacious prediction. “Also not getting massive t—,” she wrote. “Or am I? No no… I must stop joking.”

Advertisement

Joining Jessie J in the 2025 Summertime Ball lineup are Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, Mariah Carey, Benson Boone, Tate McRae, Myles Smith, Lola Young, KSI, JADE, Renee Rapp, Rita Ora, Dasha and more.

“All jokes aside (You know it’s one of the ways I get through hard times),” she wrote on Instagram. “This last 2 months have been so amazing, and having this go on along side it on the sideline’s has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT… Your girl needs a hug.”