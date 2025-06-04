Jessie J will have surgery for early breast cancer. ‘I’m highlighting the word “early”’
-
-
- Share via
Singer Jessie J has breast cancer. Early breast cancer, mind you, and she’s taking care of it as soon as possible.
“I’m highlighting the word ‘early,’” she said Tuesday via video on Instagram. “Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on the word early.’”
Miley Cyrus, on the verge of a new era, reveals ‘traumatic’ health scare: ‘excruciating’
Miley Cyrus, ahead of the release of her upcoming album ‘Something Beautiful,’ reveals she powered through an ‘extremely excruciating’ health condition during her New Year’s Eve TV special.
The “Bang Bang” artist also joked that it was “a very dramatic way to get a boob job.”
The pop star and coach on the Australian version of “The Voice” has been undergoing tests in private, she said. In a little less than two weeks, after a radio station-sponsored music mini-festival at Wembley Stadium in London, she will undergo surgery.
“I just want to [exhale] and just let you guys know, it wasn’t something I’d planned, but yeah, I’m getting to keep my nipples,” she said. “That’s good. It’s a weird topic and a weird situation and I know that the press are gonna say crazy stuff.”
It was the expected media attention that held up her announcement for a bit, she said, because she had been going “back and forth” about whether to reveal her situation, knowing that celebrity outlets were likely to turn “early” into something much more ominous.
Bebe Rexha answers Azealia Banks’ Met Gala diss with a painful confession: ‘Maybe now you’ll think twice’
Bebe Rexha met Azealia Banks’ trademark toxicity with vulnerability, and a revelation about her health, after the rapper shaded her appearance at the 2025 Met Gala.
She also said she was “not processing it” because she was working so hard.
“To get diagnosed with this as I’m putting out a song called ‘No Secrets,’ right before a song called ‘Living My Best Life’ — which was all pre-planned before I found out about this — I mean you can’t make it up,” the 37-year-old marveled.
That said, Jessie J is a “sharer,” she explained, and an “open book.” Maybe a little too open?
“I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive t—,” she said on camera, “and more music.”
Jessie J announces the birth of her rainbow baby after suffering a miscarriage in 2021
‘Bang Bang’ singer Jessie J announced the birth of her first child on Friday, ‘He and I are both doing great.’
But her own Instagram caption countered that salacious prediction. “Also not getting massive t—,” she wrote. “Or am I? No no… I must stop joking.”
Joining Jessie J in the 2025 Summertime Ball lineup are Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, Mariah Carey, Benson Boone, Tate McRae, Myles Smith, Lola Young, KSI, JADE, Renee Rapp, Rita Ora, Dasha and more.
“All jokes aside (You know it’s one of the ways I get through hard times),” she wrote on Instagram. “This last 2 months have been so amazing, and having this go on along side it on the sideline’s has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT… Your girl needs a hug.”
More to Read
The biggest entertainment stories
Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.