Must-hear SoCal acts at Coachella: White Fence, the Interrupters and more

The previous installment of this column highlighted a number of Southern California and Los Angeles artists making the trek to Indio for the Coachella Music and Arts Festival.
Those were just a few on a roster teeming with area musicians. Below, five more acts to catch.
Ty Segall and White Fence.
The artist who performs as White Fence has been a longtime presence in the garage and post-punk underground communities, playing crucial guitar strums and runs for bands including Darker My Love, the Fall, the Nerve Agents and the Strange Boys. After last year’s fantastic collaborative album with partner Cate Le Bon as Drinks, Presley’s ongoing White Fence project will take the Coachella stage with Laguna Beach High School’s finest, Ty Segall.
As a team, Segall and Presley make LSD music for exploratory rock types, replete with psychedelic light show, reverb-drenched guitar lines and textures that recall Syd Barrett-era Pink Floyd, “Rubber Soul” era Beatles and bongo-era Tyrannosaurus Rex.
The team will likely play work from their 2018 record “Joy,” a psychedelic pop-rock project designed to soundtrack a journey to the center of your mind.
29 Palms.
The production team that builds tracks as 29 Palms may have had a leg up on the competition, given that its name is drawn from a township a few dozen miles (as the drone flies) from the Empire Polo Field. But their allure goes deeper: members Justin Boreta and Josh Mayer are two-thirds of the Glitch Mob.
That wildly popular Los Angeles beat trio last gigged at Coachella in 2014, and many were expecting a return. Instead, 29 Palms will present what members recently described as “psychedelic desert house vibes” for attendees interested not in nervous, dubby glitches but exuberant house grooves.
SiR.
Although he’s yet to break through like a few of his label-mates, the Inglewood born singer has some heavy energy on his side via his Top Dawg Records affiliation. Best known as the home of Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Schoolboy Q, Top Dawg signed SiR (born Sir Darryl Farris) after he’d earned behind-the-scenes credits with Tyrese, Anita Baker and Jill Scott.
The artist comes from a musical background, and you can hear it in his choice of samples. His 2018 track “D’evils” uses a big swath of roots reggae singer Billy Boyo’s dub-filled 1981 song “One Spliff a Day,” and “Never Home” taps a recording of vibraphone player Bobby Hutcherson’s mallets. Most notably, S.i.R. teamed with label-mate Schoolboy Q for the song “Something Foreign.” Whether or not Schoolboy Q will join him is an open question.
Ocho Ojos. Coachella isn’t just a festival. It’s a township of 45,000 people that is over 95% Hispanic. It stands to reason, then, that one of the few hyper-local bands to land a spot on the roster would be a purveyor of forward-thinking cumbia.
As represented on a trio of songs from Ocho Ojos’ (Eight Eyes) page on Bandcamp, the group draws on a mix of vintage and new sounds. They also tap the word “psychedelic” to describe their music, but the word’s ubiquity doesn’t necessarily mean you need to take acid at Coachella. That’s against the law.
The Interrupters.
The Los Angeles-born band has been delivering chant-along aggro-ska to giddy Southern Californians raised on the stuff for close to a decade, most recently working with Tim Armstrong (Rancid, Operation Ivy).
The band’s disruptive focal point, Aimee Allen, has cut a curious path through L.A. She’s worked in some capacity or another with former “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson, pop songwriter Linda Perry and pop rappers Black Eyed Peas, written campaign songs for Libertarian ideologue Ron Paul, appeared on the soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful” and collaborated with motivational rocker Andrew W.K.
A natural performer, Allen transforms into her musical persona Aimee Interrupter the moment she steps to the microphone. The Interrupters’ third album, “Fight the Good Fight,” harnesses that energy in service of distorted ska riffs and chant-heavy choruses. Expect serious energy both on the stage and in the pit.