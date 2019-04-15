Anderson .Paak loves L.A. What does he do when it stops loving him back?

“People tell you, ‘Try to stay grounded, stay with the people that keep you grounded.’ But when you looking around and your closest friends are either growing with you or not, what do you do?” he said. “I was being loyal to a fault almost and I had to do a lot of shedding. That was tough.” Anderson switched up his management team. Dre took a step back, and let Anderson take full charge on “Ventura,” which also features collaborations with Pharell Williams, André 3000, Smokey Robinson, Lalah Hathaway, Jazmine Sullivan and Brandy, and a posthumous vocal from Nate Dogg.