Big Thief’s exploratory folk is alternately intimate and expansive on ‘U.F.O.F.’

Lenker doesn't think they could do it without each other. “It would be very lonely?” she says. She'd know. Last year she toured solo in support of her own LP, “Abysskiss.” “There was a point where I was like – 'Do I want to be Adrianne Lenker in the world, my own isolated artist? Or…” She looks to her bandmates. “It wasn't even a question. No. I want to be a smaller part of a bigger thing, I want to be surrounded by friends who I trust.”