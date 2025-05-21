Rod Wave is arrested in Atlanta. His lawyers say he was in fact ‘a victim of a burglary’

Rapper Rod Wave was arrested Tuesday in Georgia on charges stemming from an incident that allegedly happened in April.

Florida-born rapper Rod Wave was arrested this week in Fulton County, Ga., on suspicion of more than a dozen charges, including possession of a firearm and and assault — a count his lawyers decry as “incomprehensible.”

The 26-year-old musician (born Rodarius Green), was booked Tuesday in Fulton County Jail and released on a $50,000 bond, according to jail records reviewed by The Times. He faces 14 charges stemming from an April 21 incident. Green was booked on two counts of reckless conduct, aggravated and simple assault, “pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another” and two felony charges of tampering with evidence, among other counts.

California Rapper Jay Rock arrested in L.A. on suspicion of illegal firearm possession Rapper Jay Rock was arrested Thursday evening near the Watts public housing complex where he grew up and booked on suspicion of illegal firearm possession, authorities said.

The hip-hop star’s alleged actions reportedly violated the terms of an active bond order.

In September 2021, Green was booked in Fulton County on a battery charge that can be traced to an alleged October 2020 offense, according to jail records. He posted $5,000 bond in that case.

Advertisement

The jail records did not disclose additional information about the April incident that led to Green’s arrest. TMZ reported Wednesday that the charges stem from an alleged dispute that broke out at the rapper’s Atlanta-area home.

Police told the website that Green, his realtors and “other associates” went to the home, which had been burglarized. Green and someone in his party allegedly got in an argument as they hauled items from his home, and a “semiautomatic pistol was pulled and fired,” TMZ said. Law enforcement told the outlet that the rapper allegedly fired multiple rounds into his associate’s car, his own vehicle and a wall of his home. Police allege Green “began cleaning up shell casings and even tried to flee the scene to prevent apprehension,” TMZ reported.

Music Chris Brown’s world tour status unclear as U.K. judge orders singer to remain in custody Chris Brown will remain in London until mid-June as he faces prosecution for allegedly attacking a man with a tequila bottle. Set to launch his upcoming tour on June 8, Brown will be held until his next hearing.

The rising rapper, who gained popularity in 2021, has had several run-ins with the law in recent years including separate arrests for felony battery by strangulation (those charges were dropped) and weapons charges.

Advertisement

“There is no truth to these charges,” Green’s attorneys Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg said of Tuesday’s arrest in a statement to The Times on Wednesday.

The statement continued: “Rod Green was a victim of a burglary and committed no crimes. How he was even charged as a result of this situation is incomprehensible. This will absolutely be resolved favorably to Mr. Green.”