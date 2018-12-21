Review: Brian Wilson and his band bring the Beach Boys' Christmas album to life

It’s understandable that Wilson wishes to afford generous spotlight time to Chaplin, who has also toured with the Rolling Stones and other rock kingpins, but his choice of “O Holy Night,” despite his introduction identifying it as one of his mother’s favorite carols, felt out of place given his idiosyncratic rock dude phrasing. Much more fitting was his rendition of the song with which he helped bring the band back onto Billboard’s Hot 100 singles charts in 1973, “Sail On, Sailor.”