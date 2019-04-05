K-pop’s innocent image is shattered by the ‘Burning Sun’ scandal

“This scandal demonstrates how women are being treated as objects in Korean society,” said CedarBough Saeji, a postdoctoral fellow in Korean studies at University of British Columbia and a scholar of contemporary Korean culture. “K-pop is choking with sexual objectification. The message seems to be that women are valued for being sexualized props. It really disturbs me that some of the women spoken about in the chats between Seungri, [TV star and guitarist] Jung Joon-young and others may have been fans discarded and demeaned by the men they adored.”