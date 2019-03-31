Dave Alvin, friends salute musician Chris Gaffney on anniversary of his death

Introducing the zydeco-steeped song “East of Houston, West of Baton Rouge,” Alvin confessed, “This is a song Billy Swan and I wrote together then realized neither one of us could sing it. But with that fabulous baritone of his, Christopher recorded it [on his 1995 album ‘Loser’s Paradise’] and sang the hell out of it.” Then he lamented the absence of Gaffney’s dexterous accordion work captured on that recording.